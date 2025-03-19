77°
New Jersey homicide suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish
GOODBEE - A man wanted in connection with a road rage homicide that happened in New Jersey was taken into custody by deputies in St. Tammany Parish on Wednesday.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Bruno J. Laboysantiago, who is wanted in Mercer County, was spotted driving along Interstate 12 shortly after noon Wednesday.
Deputies stopped his silver Jeep Wrangler near the La. 1077 exit and took him into custody as a fugitive.
No information about the homicide was released.
