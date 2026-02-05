New fire chief appointed to Zachary Fire Department, mayor announces

ZACHARY - A new fire chief has been appointed to the Zachary Fire Department, Mayor David McDavid announced on Thursday.

Gordon Lipscomb was appointed following the retirement of former Chief Danny Kimble. The appointment is effective as of Thursday.

Lipscomb has over 21 years of experience in the fire service, McDavid said.

“I am confident that Chief Lipscomb is the right person to lead the Zachary Fire Department,” said Mayor David McDavid. “He will move the department into the future while building upon the strong foundation established through his long and distinguished career with the Zachary Fire Department.”