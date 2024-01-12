73°
New England Patriots choose new coach to succeed Bill Belichick

Friday, January 12 2024
Source: ESPN
By: Sarah Lawrence

Just one day after the New England Patriots announced they would be parting ways with Bill Belichick and his unmatched 24-season run, the football team has selected a new coach. 

Jerod Mayo will serve as the next head coach for the New England Patriots. He is set to be formally introduced in a press conference next week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

