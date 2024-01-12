73°
Latest Weather Blog
New England Patriots choose new coach to succeed Bill Belichick
Just one day after the New England Patriots announced they would be parting ways with Bill Belichick and his unmatched 24-season run, the football team has selected a new coach.
Jerod Mayo will serve as the next head coach for the New England Patriots. He is set to be formally introduced in a press conference next week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
It’s a new era in New England: the Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach and he will be formally introduced at a press conference next week, a source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SeHKoAonrP— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's mayor's State of the City address - how did 2023...
-
New Rouses Market location opens on Florida Boulevard Thursday morning
-
Sylvia Weatherspoon honored by Mayor for dedication to community through Sylvia's Toys...
-
New Iberville Parish president takes office
-
Five-year-old boy killed in Livingston Parish, father arrested