88°
Latest Weather Blog
New developments in the works in Northgate area near LSU
BATON ROUGE - New developments are on the horizon here in the capital city with three new places going up in the Northgate area, which has notoriously been a difficult spot for businesses to thrive.
Soon, the area will house a Mexican food restaurant where the Newk's used to be on Lake Street.
Also, a new Murphy's Bar is coming under new ownership, taking the spot of the old bookstore, and Soulshine Kitchen & Bar just opened next to City Slice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kenilworth Charter School to move school to Siegen Lane
-
Large erosion, drainage project wrapping up following 2 On Your Side report
-
Speeding cameras coming to the Basin Bridge could come to other parts...
-
Deputies investigating break-in at Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Despite press conference announcing Narcan on EBR campuses, school officials say it's...