NEW DETAILS: Two men arrested for attempted murder possibly drugged victim before torching his home

December 30, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

ST. GEORGE - The flames that destroyed a home in a well-to-do St. George neighborhood were intentionally set, according to St. George Fire investigators.

Lerico Walker and Dvante Dotson are charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder for allegedly setting the fire with the homeowner inside.

The charred remains still stand two weeks later. The fire was so strong that it shattered windows next door.

According to arrest paperwork, Dotson and Walker met the homeowner on a dating app and were invited over, but things quickly took a turn when the victim claims the pair forced him to take a bunch of ecstasy and smoke crystal meth.

The next thing he knew, he said he woke up in his bathtub and found the men trying to skim his credit cards with a handheld device.

He says they then poured paint thinner on him, set a pillow on his couch on fire, and left.

Investigators believe an accelerant was likely used due to the rapid spread of the flames.

The victim was able to escape the already fully engulfed house through his garage and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Dotson and Walker are also charged with aggravated animal cruelty after firefighters found one of the homeowner's cats dead inside the bathroom.

