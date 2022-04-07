New bill would move certain students out of Central school system

BATON ROUGE - In a new bill proposed by Senator Bodi White, the Central Community School System will try to stop overcrowding in classrooms by removing students living west of the Comite River.

Senator White fears that as classes become more crowded, it will negatively impact the education of the students.

"You don't want to go from 23 to 25 elementary kids in school to 35 to 37, the teacher just can't. The quality of education won't be there," White said.

The bill would allow a provision where kids who are currently enrolled in the school system can stay. But no new kids in that area can attend.

Some people believe that race could have played a factor in this, as the students from the region that will be moved out of the school system and back to East Baton Rouge schools are predominantly Black.

WBRZ asked White about this concern.

"If they want to live in the school district, move to Central, you know? That's all I can tell you," White replied. "Move to Central if you want to go there."

The bill passed the Senate Education Committee earlier Thursday afternoon by a vote of six to one. It will now move to the full Senate.