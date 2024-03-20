Latest Weather Blog
New all-inclusive playground in Central promotes unity for children of all abilities
CENTRAL - Children's laughter filled the air on Tuesday afternoon as third grade students at Central Intermediate shared recess time with students from a special education class.
In a bid to foster unity and inclusion, the Taylor Conrad Memorial Playground was opened to the public Monday. Named after a student who volunteered with children with disabilities at Central High School, the safe and stimulating environment was built with the needs of every child in mind.
With wheelchair accessibility, children can move freely as they enjoy tactile sensory games, musical instruments and swings.
The idea came about when Debbie Dougherty's granddaughter was diagnosed with autism. As an advocate for autism, Dougherty quickly realized recreational options for children like her granddaughter were limited.
Trending News
After acquiring a grant of $650,000, Dougherty teamed up with the Central school system and Planet Recess to make her vision a reality. The playground was built adjacent to an original playground at the school to further promote interaction between parents and students alike.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
-
Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision
-
BRFD: St. Luke's Episcopal fire not caused by arson, still determining cause
-
Multiple attempts to pay late daughter's bill go unaddressed by furniture company,...
-
Man killed in shooting along South 18th Street
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...