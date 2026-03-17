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Never-before-seen documents on Huey P. Long assassination on display at State Archives
BATON ROUGE - Never-before-seen documents surrounding the assassination of former governor Huey P. Long are now available for public viewing at the State Archives.
The documents were donated by author Jack. B. McGuire after he used them for his new book.
The records greatly expand on the details of the assassination and introduce new reports and lines of investigation not previously made public.
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The files contain investigations into rumors and hearsay, reports by Long's bodyguards and more.
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