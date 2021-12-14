67°
Latest Weather Blog
Netflix drops trailer for Kevin James movie based on Saints coach Sean Payton
NEW ORLEANS - Netflix debuted the trailer for its upcoming film 'Home Team'—a comedy based on New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and his 2012 suspension from the NFL.
The film features Kevin James playing the role of Payton, and it recounts his time away from pro football when he coached his son's sixth-grade football team. Payton's suspension was a result of his role in the Saints' Bountygate scandal.
'Home Team' also stars actors Jackie Sandler, Taylor Lautner, and Rob Schneider.
Trending News
The film was made under a partnership between Netflix and comedian Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and is scheduled for a streaming release on Jan. 28.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I could've been hit by a helicopter out of nowhere': Driver recounts...
-
East Baton Rouge Parish allowing high school students to jump start careers...
-
Ascension Parish group sending supplies to people and animals affected by Kentucky...
-
Police blame record homicides on group violence, plead for community intervention
-
Judge allows man accused of holding woman captive for 3 days to...