Neighbors react to fatal stabbing in Prairieville neighborhood

1 hour 1 minute 51 seconds ago Sunday, April 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Destiny Beasley

PRAIRIEVILLE — A man is behind bars after he stabbed his mother in a Prairieville neighborhood Saturday afternoon, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said 23-year-old Dillion Marshall stabbed 48-year-old Shanitra Marshall to death on Misty Oak Court.

Neighbors told WBRZ  that the family was well-liked and friendly. They said Dillion was a great kid who they would always see in the neighborhood, but he was known to have struggled with mental health issues in the past.

They said what makes this incident even more heartbreaking is that the family lost a son two years ago after a battle with leukemia.

Marshall's father is a police officer at the Gonzales Police Department. Chief Sherman Jackson released the following statement:

“The Gonzales Police Department is deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred yesterday involving the family of one of our own. Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with our officer and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. As a department, we stand together in support, offering strength, comfort, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Marshall is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

