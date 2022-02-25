NCAA easing marijuana policy for student-athletes

The NCAA is easing its marijuana policies, relaxing the threshold for THC testing and recommending reduced punishments for testing positive.

The association said THC testing threshold will now be on par with levels set by the World Anti-Doping Agency, increasing from 35 to 150 nanograms per milliliter.

Along with adjusting the testing threshold, the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports also recommended that each division consider changes to the current penalty structure for student-athletes who test positive for THC.

"Reconsidering the NCAA approach to cannabis testing and management is consistent with feedback from membership on how to better support and educate student-athletes in a society with rapidly evolving public health and cultural views regarding cannabis use," said Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer. "Marijuana is not considered a performance- enhancing substance, but it remains important for member schools to engage student-athletes regarding substance use prevention and provide management and support when appropriate."

The proposed new penalty structure is as follows.

-First positive test: No loss of eligibility if the school provides a management plan and education for the student-athlete.

-Second positive test: No loss of eligibility if the school provides additional management and education and confirms the student-athlete was compliant with the original management and education plan. However, the student-athlete must be withheld from 25% of regular-season contests if they were not compliant with the original management and education plan.

-Third positive test: No loss of eligibility if the school provides additional management and education and confirms the student-athlete was compliant with the previous two treatment and education plans. However, the student-athlete must be withheld from 50% of regular-season contests if they were not compliant with the previous management and education plan.