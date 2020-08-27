Latest Weather Blog
NBA players reportedly decide to resume playoffs
Players with the National Basketball Association have chosen to resume the playoffs.
ESPN reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, was the first to report that the players met Thursday morning to discuss the state of the postseason after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the floor against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round series. Wojnarowski also reported that Thursday's three playoff games will be postponed.
Apparently, it was during this meeting that the players chose to resume the playoffs. The season is anticipated to resume by the weekend, if not Friday.
The Bucks decision not to take the floor was made as athletes in the US took a stand against racial injustice by refusing to play in games across the country following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Blake was shot in the back by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin while trying to get into his vehicle. His shooting is the latest in a series of police brutality incidents that have left African Americans either dead or severely injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunman allegedly reloaded weapon after it misfired, shot unarmed panhandler in parking...
-
Helicopter video shows Lake Charles plant fire
-
Car partially submerged along I-12 West near Essen/College
-
Howling winds blow apart buildings in downtown Lake Charles
-
Reporter describes scene at Lake Charles casino during eye
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp