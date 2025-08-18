96°
Napoleonville woman arrested for allegedly threatening school bus driver

2 hours 27 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 11:20 AM August 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a woman for allegedly threatening a school bus driver. 

Alicia Curtis Powell, 47, faces charges of public intimidation.

She allegedly boarded a parish school bus and threatened the driver on Friday morning. After speaking with the person who reported the incident and school board personnel, deputies arrested Powell at her home.

Powell was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and later released on a $7,500 bond. 

