NAKAMOTO: Disgraced former Plaquemine chief violates probation, judge extends it

PLAQUEMINE - Disgraced former Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne admitted to violating his probation by stalking employees of the Plaquemine Police Department in court Wednesday.

A judge extended his probation for another year and ordered him to cease contact with his old coworkers.

Payne was indicted by a grand jury back in November of 2021 after a WBRZ Investigative Unit report showed he solicited sexual favors from a woman in exchange for having charges dropped against her boyfriend. Payne vehemently denied the allegations, but days later entered a guilty plea to two counts of malfeasance in office.

He received a sentence of three years in the Department of Corrections which was suspended. He was placed on probation for a year and told to stay away from the victim and his old coworkers.

At least four of his old coworkers told prosecutors in a motion they wrote, “City Police Officers have noticed that their vehicles have been followed by Kenneth C. Payne, and both City Police Department buildings on Railroad Avenue and Bellview Road, have been frequently passed by Kenneth Payne.”

Prosecutors said the frequency of the activity is such that officers are confident this is not a coincidence.

The actions are in violation of his probation and have caused fear in some city police employees, the motion to revoke or extend his probation states.

A judge agreed ordering Payne to seek mental health counseling and extended his probation for a full year starting in November of 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.