Murder trial in Pointe Coupee Parish results in five guilty verdicts

NEW ROADS - Five alleged gang members tried together were convicted of murder charges Thursday evening, District Attorney Tony Clayton announced.

The five men were 20-year-old Tyler Breaux, 23-year-old Tyzontae Davis, 21-year-old Nicholas Johnson, and 24-year-old Marlon Jones, and 23-year-old Dequan Johnson also faces charges were all convicted of second-degree murder.

The five men are accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Eugene Jarreau III in his New Roads home on January 21, 2021. Jarreau was shot more than a dozen times.

Those five were in a gang known the Young and Wreckless gang, with Johnson orchestrating the others.

“We are sending the message that if you are involved in gang activity, even if you are not the shooter, you will be prosecuted. We are coming after you and we will prosecute to the fullest extent possible,” Clayton said.

Sentencing has been set for all five convicted felons for April 10.