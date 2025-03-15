74°
Multiple vehicle burglaries reported at Livingston Parish apartments
LIVINGSTON — Deputies have opened an investigation following a string of vehicle burglaries across multiple apartment complexes in Livingston Parish.
It happened overnight at The Village, The Palms, and The Retreat apartments, located near Buddie Ellis Road. Deputies say in each case the window of the vehicle was smashed before being burglarized.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPSO at 225-686-2241 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.
