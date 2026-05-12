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Multiple Prairieville roads closed due to high water levels following Monday night rain

17 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 9:13 AM May 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Denetria Lee

PRAIRIEVILLE — Several roads in Prairieville are closed or impacted due to high water after Monday evening's storms.

Broussard Road at David Drive is closed because of water on the roadway and bridge. Broussard Road at Camp Drive also has water on the roadway.

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Little Prairie Road at Sybil Road is also dealing with water on the roadway.

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