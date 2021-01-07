Multiple police units called to Corporate Boulevard during Wednesday night arrest

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Jan. 6) night, multiple law enforcement agents and even a helicopter, were spotted in Baton Rouge's College Drive/Corporate Boulevard area.

Onlookers were left to wonder at the heavy police presence as a helicopter circled above, shining a spotlight down on Corporate Boulevard.

On Thursday morning, a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department explained the activity, stating that officers had been dispatched to the area to apprehend two suspects who were in a stolen vehicle.

Police were successful in arresting the two, the representative added.

At this time, the suspect's names have not been released and further details regarding the incident have yet to be disclosed.