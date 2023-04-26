Multiple people, including infant, injured in Central crash Tuesday night

CENTRAL - Police and fire officials responded to a crash on Hooper and Sullivan Roads in which an infant was injured Tuesday night.

According to the Central Police Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. While the cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the CPD said multiple people, including an infant who was not properly restrained, were taken to a hospital.

"The Louisiana Highway Regulatory Act, specifically 32:295, states that 'a child who is younger than the age of two years shall be restrained in a rear-facing child restraint system that complies with all applicable federal regulations until the child reaches the weight or height limit of the child restraint system as set by the manufacturer,'” read a social media post from the police department.