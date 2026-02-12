Man killed, four hurt in shooting at Hammond apartment complex

HAMMOND — A man was killed and four people were hurt in a shooting in Hammond on Thursday. Sources said a three-year-old was among the injured.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. at the Willow Villa apartments off Old Baton Rouge Highway.

Sources said the victim who died is a man in his 20s.

Three others, including the child, were taken to the hospital, officials said.

This is a developing story.