Multi-car crash adds to typical morning delays, bogs down westbound commute Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A multi-car crash slowed down the commute coming into the capital city from Denham Springs more than its typical slow pace.
The crash happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 and involved at least four vehicles as seen from DOTD traffic cameras. It was a pileup on I-12 westbound at Essen Lane that initially blocked two right lanes, was moved to the shoulder, and then blocked one right lane again.
As of 7:45 a.m., the crash caused backups going back before the Juban exit on I-12.
