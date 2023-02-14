64°
Multi-car crash adds to typical morning delays, bogs down westbound commute Tuesday

1 hour 54 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, February 14 2023 Feb 14, 2023 February 14, 2023 7:47 AM February 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A multi-car crash slowed down the commute coming into the capital city from Denham Springs more than its typical slow pace. 

The crash happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 and involved at least four vehicles as seen from DOTD traffic cameras. It was a pileup on I-12 westbound at Essen Lane that initially blocked two right lanes, was moved to the shoulder, and then blocked one right lane again. 

As of 7:45 a.m., the crash caused backups going back before the Juban exit on I-12. 

