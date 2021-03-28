Much cooler and drier start to the new week

Tonight and Tomorrow:

There's a chance for a few sprinkles around this evening. Overnight we will begin to clear out and temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by daybreak. Monday afternoon expect full sunshine mixed with a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Looking Ahead:

Tuesday, a boundary will move inland as a warm front, creating a few showers and even a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will warm into the 80s once again. Then on Wednesday, a strong cold front is expected to push through southeast Louisiana. We will have widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front, then behind it, cooler and drier air will filter in.

Temperatures will fall below average as we round out the week. Friday morning will likely be the coldest of the week, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s!



Click here for the 7-day forecast



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





