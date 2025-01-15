'Mr. Prada' appears in court for bond hearing; murder suspect going before grand jury

BATON ROUGE - A grand jury is set to consider the killing of Baton Rouge area therapist William Nicholas “Nick” Abraham, 69 on Thursday.

His accused killer, Terryon Thomas, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Abraham’s family said it was unsettling being in a room with the man police say killed him.

Thomas, who uses the name Mr. Prada on TikTok, has been arrested on first-degree murder and related charges in Abraham's death.

Abraham was found dead, wrapped in a tarp and dumped alongside U.S. Hwy. 51 in Tangipahoa Parish on Sept. 29.

When Thomas was first booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, he was charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder because of the victim’s age. Louisiana law allows for first-degree murder charges when victims are under 12 or over 65.

Thomas’s attorney Stephen Sterling III acknowledged that social media has played a huge role in the perception of the case. He hopes the public will hold off on making judgments.

“I'm telling the public, the system allowed this process to unfold, don't jump to conclusions,” Sterling said.

Sheriff's office records say surveillance video shows Abraham was last seen alive outside Thomas’ apartment complex. The next day his body was found. Thomas became a person of interest after he was seen driving Abraham’s car. Thomas was arrested in early October.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 28.