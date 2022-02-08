Motorcyclist struck, killed by vehicle after losing control of bike on I-12 overnight

50°
February 08, 2022
SATSUMA - A man was struck by a car after he lost control of his motorcycle on I-12 Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on I-12 near Satsuma Road in Livingston Parish. 

State Police said Shaquille Nolan, 26, of Baton Rouge was driving eastbound when he lost control of his sport bike. He was then struck by another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Altima, traveling eastbound.

Police said Nolan was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet and died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

