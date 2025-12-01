Motorcyclist killed in Morgan City traffic crash along La. 70

56°
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when he crashed into a Jeep at an intersection on the north end of Morgan City, police said.

Gregory Free, 42, was traveling north on La. 70 when he collided with a southbound Jeep turning left in front of him at 7:17 a.m., police said. Free died later at a hospital. A passenger on the motorcycle had moderate to severe injuries.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler also suffered moderate injuries. The injured were taken to a hospital.

