56°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist killed in Morgan City traffic crash along La. 70
MORGAN CITY — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when he crashed into a Jeep at an intersection on the north end of Morgan City, police said.
Gregory Free, 42, was traveling north on La. 70 when he collided with a southbound Jeep turning left in front of him at 7:17 a.m., police said. Free died later at a hospital. A passenger on the motorcycle had moderate to severe injuries.
Trending News
The driver of the Jeep Wrangler also suffered moderate injuries. The injured were taken to a hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Forecasted rain could stir up harmful Smitty's Supply fire response run-off
-
Monday morning fire at Florida Boulevard storage facility caused by space heater,...
-
Denham Springs High School mourns the loss of senior Adelie Latta following...
-
WATCH: Southern introduces Super Bowl champion Marshall Faulk as new head coach
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
Sports Video
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday