55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist killed in Morgan City traffic crash along La. 70

40 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 5:20 PM December 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when he crashed into a Jeep at an intersection on the north end of Morgan City, police said.

Gregory Free, 42, was traveling north on La. 70 when he collided with a southbound Jeep turning left in front of him at 7:17 a.m., police said. Free died later at a hospital. A passenger on the motorcycle had moderate to severe injuries.

Trending News

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler also suffered moderate injuries. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days