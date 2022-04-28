Motorcyclist killed in early-morning St. Tammany crash

LACOMBE - A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal accident after he hit with a truck that failed to yield at a stop sign.

57-year-old Gregory Lober was traveling eastbound when, for reasons unclear, a northbound Toyota Tacoma attempted to turn left into the opposing westbound lane. The two vehicles collided.

Lober was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but his injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and did not suffer any injuries.

As part of the investigation into the crash, state troopers obtained toxicology samples from both drivers, but the results are unknown at this time.