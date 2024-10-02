87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Motorcyclist killed after he was struck by car at South Boulevard, Nicholson Drive intersection

1 hour 18 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 11:49 AM October 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man is dead from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle crashed into a car on South Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police said.

Logan Oubre, 26, died after the Monday evening crash at the intersection of South Boulevard and Nicholson Drive.

Around 9:44 p.m., Oubre and his Kawasaki motorcycle were struck by a Lexus 250 while passing through the intersection. Oubre was thrown from his bike and succumbed to his injures at the scene.

A woman, who was riding on the bike with Oubre, was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

