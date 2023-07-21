98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcycle crash on Airline Highway leaves one in critical condition

1 hour 30 minutes ago Friday, July 21 2023 Jul 21, 2023 July 21, 2023 3:32 PM July 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A motorcycle crash on Airline Highway at Highway 74 around 2 p.m. Friday resulted in the cyclist being taken to the hospital in critical condition and the road's temporary closure in both directions.

Highway footage showed police presence, a white truck on the border getting towed, and the debris of a green motorcycle being cleared before the road opened.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days