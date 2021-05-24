Mother ticketed in crash that sent 4 kids to hospital Monday, was driving with suspended license

LOBDELL - A mother is being ticketed for allegedly causing a crash that sent her, her four children, and another driver to the hospital Monday.

In all, six people were hurt in the crash on US 190 Monday afternoon, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe the car, driven by Lanitra Fields, was turning onto the westbound lanes when it was t-boned by a pick-up truck. Fields was driving with her four children in the car at the time.

Fields and her children were all taken to a hospital. Two of those children had severe injuries, and the other two had moderate injuries.

The driver of the truck also suffered moderate injuries, the department said.

At least one of the victims was airlifted from the crash scene.

The sheriff's office added that Fields will be cited for failure to yield and driving under suspension.

The highway has since reopened in both directions.