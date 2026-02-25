Mother-daughter lose everything in Walker house fire

WALKER - 71-year-old Deborah Booth was at home with her daughter when the house caught fire on Monday afternoon.

"I couldn't fight in the smoke, I couldn't see, and I lost my cats and my heart is broken," Booth said.

Her grandson, William, says when he arrived, the whole back side of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

"This is a place where I personally have grew up, and to see something that you grew up in, it really is just hard to swallow in the beginning," William Booth said.

Booth says they experienced electrical issues inside the home for years.

"Half of it didn't work, and the wall was just rotten on one side, and it just burst into flames, and we tried to put it out with water, and it just got worse and worse," Booth said.

Booth and her daughter say they lost everything: medication, clothes, memorabilia, and the home she's lived in for a little over a decade.

"She had a lot of Elvis memorabilia, she had a lot of records that you know you can't really find anymore, she loved her music, absolutely loved her music," William Booth said.

Booth says she tried to save her two cats.

"The smoke was getting worse and worse, and we kept doing everything we could to get it out, to get the cats out, get us out, but it was too bad," she said.

Now, the family is tasked with finding her and her daughter a new place to live. They have set up a GoFundMe.

"I think she knows that she has an army behind her that's trying to help, but as far as resources, we don't know where to turn," William Booth said.

Booth and her grandson say they believe the fire started from an electrical issue in the home.

We reached out to Livingston Fire Protection District 4 Chief James Wascom, who says the cause of the fire appears to be from a dropped cigarette in the home.