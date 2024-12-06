Latest Weather Blog
Mother arrested for attempted murder after allegedly accidentally shooting her child
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she accidentally shot her young child while trying to shoot another man, police said.
Arrest documents for 29-year-old Raven Mott said officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the children's hospital on Wednesday for reports of a child with a gunshot wound.
They learned the shooting happened Tuesday. Mott's neighbor learned of the shooting when Mott asked her to babysit one of her children that day. When the child's father brought her to the neighbor's house to be dropped off, the neighbor noticed a wound on the child's leg.
The neighbor asked Mott about the wound, and Mott allegedly admitted that she had accidentally shot her daughter.
The shooting stemmed from an argument between Mott and an unidentified man. The two were arguing in a house on South 17th Street when Mott fired two shots at the man. She then took her daughter and ran, and accidentally shot the gun again in the process, hitting the girl in the leg, arrest reports said.
The neighbor told officers that Mott did not want to take her child to the hospital due to fearing being arrested.
Mott was booked for attempted second-degree murder for the shots she fired at the man, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, and illegal use of a weapon.
