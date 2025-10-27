Latest Weather Blog
Mother accused of leaving newborn at New Roads Walmart indicted
NEW ROADS – The mother accused of leaving her newborn infant in a New Roads Walmart bathroom was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Clerk of Courts confirmed that Kyandrea Thomas was indicted on attempted second-degree murder and second degree cruelty to a juvenile charges.
Thomas is accused of giving birth in a Walmart bathroom, then dumping her newborn baby in a bathroom trash can before leaving the store.
Thomas was arrested after she checked herself in to Lane Memorial Hospital on December 24, 2016. Following a 30-minute interview with investigators, Thomas said that she was working as a holiday Salvation Army greeter at the Walmart and went to the bathroom after she felt sick. According to investigators, Thomas claims that she did not know she was pregnant.
