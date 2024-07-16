Morgan City Police searching for missing 31-year-old woman

MORGAN CITY — The Morgan City Police Department is searching for a missing person last seen over the weekend.

Police said the woman, 31-year-old Caroline Harris, was last seen by her family on Saturday. She is a 5'6" white woman weighing approximately 165 lbs. She also has brown eyes and blonde or brown hair, police said.

Harris was last seen driving a 2009 Buick Enclave with the Louisiana License Plate #TDU062.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Harris is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Investigations Division at (985) 380-4605.