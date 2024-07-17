85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Morgan City Police call off search after missing woman found safe

3 hours 34 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2024 Jul 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 6:16 AM July 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The missing woman was found and is safe. 

Trending News

MORGAN CITY — The Morgan City Police Department is searching for a missing person last seen over the weekend.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days