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Livingston Parish media studio honoring longtime news publisher unveiled

2 days 20 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2026 Jun 23, 2026 June 23, 2026 3:19 PM June 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Officials in Livingston Parish unveiled a new media studio inside the health unit along Government Boulevard.

The studio is meant to improve communications between parish officials and the public.

The space was named in honor of Jeff McHugh David, a longtime news publisher in the parish.

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His family said they were thrilled by the honor.

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