Morgan City man wanted for rape, molestation of child apprehended in Texas
MORGAN CITY - A man wanted for rape and molestation of a child in Morgan City was apprehended in Texas.
Morgan City Police said Shane Wiggins was accused in December 2024 of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile that occurred in the past few years. When a warrant was issued for Wiggins, detectives learned he moved from his residence and was unable to be contacted by phone.
Detectives believed Wiggins left the state and officials began a search around Paris, Texas. Texas officers located Wiggins in Paris and he was placed under arrest. Wiggins currently awaits extradition.
