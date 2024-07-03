Morgan City announces contraflow plan for city's Independence Day festivities

MORGAN CITY — Morgan City will implement contraflow into its plans for Fourth of July celebrations in the area.

According to Morgan City Police, all northbound traffic on La. 70 at Veterans Boulevard towards Lake End Park will be shut down starting at 8:45 p.m.

After the city's annual fireworks display, which starts at 9 p.m., wraps up, police will route drivers to La. 70 to make traffic flow out of the area most efficiently. All traffic exiting Lake End Park Way will exit the assigned gate into the southbound lane of La. 70 into Morgan City.

The contraflow will not begin until the main gate of Lake End Park on La. 70 at Fig Street. All traffic exiting the parkway will stay in the right lane until past Oschner, where you will either be able to continue straight to Sixth Street or turn left on Ninth Street, police said.

The parkway boat ramp will be closed during the Lake Jam starting at 3 p.m.

"Please expect delays and properly plan with an early arrival," police said in a statement.