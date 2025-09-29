More than 58 million pounds of corn dogs, sausages on a stick recalled after potential contamination

HALTOM CITY, Tex. — Around 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage on a stick products have been recalled after potentially being contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The corn dog and sausage on a stick products from Hillshire Brands Company may have been "contaminated with extraneous material, specifically pieces of wood embedded in the batter." The recall affects products packaged between March 17, 2025, and Sept. 26, 2025.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST-582' or 'P-894' printed on the packaging. These items were sold online and shipped to retail and food service locations nationwide," USDA officials said.

Images of affected packages can be found here.

The products were also sold to school districts and Department of Defense facilities nationwide.

"While the products were distributed to schools, it resulted from commercial sales and was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program," officials added.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Christina Self, The Hillshire Brands Company Associate Director of Customer Care, at 888-747-7611.