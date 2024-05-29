More than 30 cats rescued from horrible living situation, brought to Baton Rouge shelter

BATON ROUGE - More than 30 cats were rescued from a hoarder in Rayne and brought to a Baton Rouge animal shelter.

One week ago, non-profit animal organization Cat Haven went to the house that was said to be hoarding over 50 cats. Director of Development Amber Harrell described the scene as a cat frenzy.

"When we got there, there were cats running in the roads, cats running under the car and things like that," Harrell said. "There were cats everywhere."

Out of the 50 cats they found, rescuers were only able to save 35. One kitten ultimately did not make it, 17 of the animals went to foster care and the remaining 19 are in intensive care at Cat Haven's facility. Executive Director Holly Carey said it was not an easy task getting into the house.

"We were not allowed in the house. There were several cats out in the yard and my staff had to pretty much run around the yard to catch them to be able to put them in carriers and bring them back," Carey said.

The cats that remain in intensive care are kept by themselves to decrease potential contamination to other animals in the facility.

Cat Haven employees said the owner of the house was evicted. It's unclear if they will face criminal charges.

If you are looking to donate or volunteer at the organization, click here.