Latest Weather Blog
More than 200 employees laid off as result of IDEA Bridge and Innovation campuses closing
BATON ROUGE - Over 200 employees no longer have jobs as of May 24 following the closing of the IDEA Bridge and Innovation campuses in Baton Rouge.
In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification issued by the Louisiana Workforce Commission in April, officials said the closings would affect 212 capital region jobs under the IDEA name.
IDEA Bridge and Innovation were announced to close in January at the end of the 2024-25 school year, which went into effect on May 24.
IDEA Innovation was set to be taken over by New Orleans-based charter company Audubon Charter, and IDEA Bridge by Colorado-based company Third Future Schools. WBRZ contacted both companies to find out if they plan on transitioning the former employees into new positions under the new ownership.
Steve Corbett, the CEO of Audubon Schools, called WBRZ and said they have hired teachers, assistants and some of the leadership staff from IDEA.
Trending News
“We’ve hired a lot of really talented staff” from the IDEA schools, he said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With the future of FEMA unclear, Louisiana leaders say they need a...
-
Over 200 employees laid off as result of IDEA Bridge and Innovation...
-
West Baton Rouge brings in engineering firm to analyze total drainage across...
-
5 arrested in April deadly shooting, gun robbery at The Reserve at...
-
After encounters with bears, coyotes, EBR now dealing with a baby alligator
Sports Video
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia
-
LSU could soon be able to directly pay its athletes pending a...
-
Little Rock Trojans storm back to take game 10-4 over LSU, force...