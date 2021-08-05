More than 200 cats to be featured in Baton Rouge's 45th annual cat show

BATON ROUGE- The Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club will be hosting its 45th Annual Cat Show Saturday.

The cat show will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and children over 12. Children 12 and under get in free.

According to a release, there will be 225 cats competing in the show. Visitors will get the chance to see many different breeds including Abyssinian, Russian Blue, Sphynx, Maine Coons, Siamese, Oriental Shorthairs, Ragdolls, Chartreux, Persians, Siberians, Bengals, and more.

Judging will take place in six different rings throughout the day. There is also a special category for household pets, which need not be purebreds.

Along with the actual show, there will be vendors selling scratching posts, jewelry, toys, as well as some unusual items. Food will also be available. The event will also have rescue groups including Cat Haven and CAAWS. And, of course, there will be cats and kittens available for adoption.