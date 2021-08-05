Latest Weather Blog
More than 200 cats to be featured in Baton Rouge's 45th annual cat show
BATON ROUGE- The Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club will be hosting its 45th Annual Cat Show Saturday.
The cat show will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and children over 12. Children 12 and under get in free.
According to a release, there will be 225 cats competing in the show. Visitors will get the chance to see many different breeds including Abyssinian, Russian Blue, Sphynx, Maine Coons, Siamese, Oriental Shorthairs, Ragdolls, Chartreux, Persians, Siberians, Bengals, and more.
Judging will take place in six different rings throughout the day. There is also a special category for household pets, which need not be purebreds.
Trending News
Along with the actual show, there will be vendors selling scratching posts, jewelry, toys, as well as some unusual items. Food will also be available. The event will also have rescue groups including Cat Haven and CAAWS. And, of course, there will be cats and kittens available for adoption.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Even as delta variant swarms Louisiana, infectious disease expert says calls for...
-
A return to the shelves two months in the making for 'Hola...
-
Child playing with lighter started fire at Tigerland bar
-
New Roads council targets Mayor's use of police detail for private purposes
-
Unvaccinated LSU students must take monthly COVID tests this semester, university says
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort