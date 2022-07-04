More Sunshine...and Rain for July 4th

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Look for clearing skies in the evening and overnight hours on Sunday as the thunderstorm activity quickly dissipates around sunset. Overnight low temperatures will settle into the mid 70s as leftover cloud cover disappears. The July 4th Monday holiday will be remarkably sunny for a good portion of the day despite the high humidity and hot sunshine that is going nowhere fast. Isolated showers and thunderstorms should be short lived, but statistical chances stand around 60% for the time period of mid to late afternoon. Don't forget to come out and experience "Fireworks on the Mississippi" sponsored by WBRZ that begins at 9 PM Monday night. The rain should end well before the start of the show and temperatures will be a rain-cooled 82 degrees.

Up Next: Tuesday will again be warm and humid with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Expect a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon hours as the chance of rain will hover around 70%. Wednesday calls for much of the same with steamy conditions and isolated thunderstorms. The chance for rain begins to drop beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend, but temperatures will not see much of a chance from the low 90 degree highs, Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Colin is now an area of low pressure that will dissipate in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Bonnie is continuing to move westward and away from the Central American coast. This storm is not a threat to the local area. CLICK HERE to see the latest forecast cone for Bonnie.