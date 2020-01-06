More rain and boomers begin new week

One more day of unsettled weather is ahead before marked improvements arrive across the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: More rain and thunderstorms will ring in the new week. Still, heavy rain remains a concern and the FLASH FLOOD WATCH is posted through this evening. An additional inch is possible with locally higher amounts. Let’s not put any cars in puddles, keeping in mind, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. If a road is flooded over, DO NOT attempt to drive through. We’ll find an alternate route to get where we need to go. Much of the storminess will occur during the first half of the day. The heaviest and steadiest action will be along and south of I-12. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy otherwise with temperatures struggling to reach 80 degrees. Overnight, the showers will slacken with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Tuesday will bring one final possibility of showers, though isolated, as a cold front moves south of the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s as winds turn northerly at 5-10mph. Wednesday to Friday will be mostly clear with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A cold front is stalled out across the Gulf Coast. A clear forcing mechanism in place, waves of upper level energy riding overhead have been the triggers for batches of rain over the weekend. Those processes will continue on Monday as another wave pushes through. The National Weather Service is leaving the FLASH FLOOD WATCH up as dew points and precipitable water values remain quite high with the boundary not yet flushed from the region. The front will begin to slip south on Tuesday, ending the heavy rain threat, but will be close enough that some renegade showers may break out, especially to the southeast, as a little more jet stream energy moves through the region. By Wednesday, a surface high pressure system moving southeastward across the Midwest will displace the front southward and northerly wind swill take hold of the region—temporarily ridding the region of the unseasonably humid air mass. Temperatures will be at or below average Wednesday through Friday with ample sunshine during the afternoon hours.

