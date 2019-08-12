More legal fight ahead over Mississippi LGBT law

JACKSON, Miss. - Attorneys will try again to block a Mississippi law that would let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.



A 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a judge's decision that blocked the law before it could take effect last July.



Robert McDuff is an attorney for some of the people who sued to try to block the law. He says that within two weeks, he will either ask the entire 5th Circuit to reconsider the panel's decision or ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the law.



Supporters say the law protects beliefs that marriage can be between only a man and a woman. Plaintiffs say the law gives "special protections to one side" in a religious debate.