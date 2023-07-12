Months after mother and son were found dead inside their home, BRPD arrests suspected killer

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday for a double murder that happened in late April.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 33-year-old Erin Hartley was booked with two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 26, a girl came home to find her mother, 47-year-old Latonya Brown, and her brother, 19-year-old Stacy Brown, shot to death inside their home at the Canterbury House Apartments on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

No other details on what led to the shooting were provided by police.