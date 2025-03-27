'Monster' alligator done 'terrorizing' residents in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish residents can now roam free after a baby alligator was taken off the streets Thursday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office apprehended the "monster" of an alligator roaming around a neighborhood.

"All good now. Put up a fight," a Facebook post said, paired with photos showing the little reptile in the arms of an LPSO deputy.