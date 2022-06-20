Monday PM Forecast: record setting heat possible this week

The high heat continues to be a big weather story. Of course, we expect hot temperatures on the Gulf Coast in summer, but these temperatures are almost 5-8 degrees warmer than average. Several hot records could be broken. The area will likely be climbing the charts in terms of the number of consecutive days at 97 degrees or warmer. If Baton Rouge can reach 100 degrees as expected later this week, it will be the first time since August 2015. All of this will contribute to June 2022 being one of the hottest on record. Through Sunday, it has been the fourth hottest.

Next 24 Hours: The overnight hours will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the low 70s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny and hot day with high temperatures scorching their way into the upper 90s. By mid to late afternoon, there may be enough moisture and instability for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially along and south of the I-10/12 corridor.

Up Next: Hot temperatures will stick around all week long. With mostly sunny skies right into the afternoon, highs will top out between 97 – 100 degrees. In fact, 100 degrees is explicitly forecast for Friday and Saturday. Humidity will gradually increase through the week causing feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, to climb back to 108 degrees or higher, warranting additional heat advisories. Nights will not offer much relief with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Any given afternoon, there may be a stray shower or thunderstorm, but widespread activity is unlikely. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, there are no areas actively being monitored. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: A quick shift back to southeast winds will return higher dew points and humidity to the region by Tuesday. Coupled with the seemingly anchored upper level ridge of high pressure, the hot air will be undeterred, and heat advisory criteria will likely be met again as feels-like temperatures attempt to surpass 108 degrees. The slight uptick in moisture may allow the marine breezes to activate some spotty showers and thunderstorms over the next few afternoons. While scarce in number, any of the thunderstorms will have ample energy to tap for strong, gusty winds. By the end of the week, the ridge may start to be squashed farther south and flatten somewhat, but still exert enough influence for subsidence to ring in the hottest temperatures so far this year (and that is saying something with how hot it has been already). Thursday through Sunday, 100 degrees looks rather doable. The ridge will finally dislodge enough by next week for an upper level trough of low pressure to drift in and generate the usual afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

