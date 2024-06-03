Monday PM Forecast: parade of storm systems may not be finished yet

The active pattern is nearing an end. However, Mother Nature may have one more surprise or two in store before a hot, humid, typical pop-up thunderstorm pattern takes hold.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A complex of showers and thunderstorms rumbling across Northwest Louisiana is expected to weaken as it approaches the Capital Area overnight. We have seen these lines of showers and thunderstorms survive longer than expected on previous days and so it would be unwise to carry a completely dry forecast for the night. The best chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms would be north and west of Baton Rouge. Low temperatures will dip to the mid-70s.

Tuesday will start off on a dry note with some sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low-90s. Yet again, a squall line of thunderstorms is expected to develop in the Plains and track southeastward toward the Gulf Coast. Given the heat and humidity in place, along with northwest steering winds, indications are that this line of showers and thunderstorms will reach the area around midday. Any thunderstorms will be capable of downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind.

Up Next: Going into Wednesday, the much anticipated “pattern change” is expected to materialize, even if a day or two later than once thought. Through Friday, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s and lows in the low to mid-70s. A weak front will sag in from the north and could stir up a couple of showers and thunderstorms near the end of the week. There are some signs that this front could take moisture down a notch meaning low to no chances for rain next weekend and even a slight downturn in humidity. It will stay hot and somewhat sticky though, after all, it is now June on the Gulf Coast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.