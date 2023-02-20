Monday AM Forecast: Warm and sunny for the week

Temperatures will keep climbing for Mardi Gras.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning and Happy Lundi Gras! Temperatures are still climbing. This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80°. Humidity will be climbing too, and a stray shower may sneak in this afternoon. Most areas will stay dry. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: Mardi Gras day is looking warm and sunny. Before the sun comes up, there may be some patchy fog near bridges and grassy areas. Temperatures will be near 80° with no rain in the forecast on Fat Tuesday. Ash Wednesday is looking warm and mostly dry too. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and in the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 80s. Again, a few showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most will be dry. This warm trend will last through the rest of the week with 80s through next weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

